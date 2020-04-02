Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Disney Plus is finally set to go live at midnight on April 3 in India, via Hotstar. The much-awaited video streaming platform from the Walt Disney Company was scheduled for a launch on March 29, along with the Indian Premier League; however, it had been delayed after the suspension of the league.

How to download Disney Plus Hotstar app?

Disney+ is launching in the country through Hotstar, meaning there won’t be a dedicated Disney+ Hotstar app to access the Disney Plus catalogue. The move to merge the Disney Plus catalogue with Hotstar does not come as a surprise as Disney owns Hotstar. Disney will solely rely on Hotstar’s ready-made streaming infrastructure to offer its services.

How to subscribe to Disney Plus Hotstar app?

Existing Hotstar subscribers will be automatically upgraded and charged the new prices once they renew their memberships on the platform. A new Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is available at ₹365 a year, whereas a Disney+ Hotstar Premium can be purchased for ₹999 per year until midnight. From April 3, Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be available at ₹399, while Disney+ Hotstar Premium will go up to ₹1,499. The Premium subscribers will have access to all the programming available to VIP subscribers. Moreover, they will also get access to 29 Disney Plus originals, including some of the popular U.S. shows from HBO, Fox, and Showtime.

Disney Plus Hotstar red carpet premiere

There won’t be a physical red carpet event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; however, you will be able to stay at home and watch the premiere as Disney+ Hotstar will be organising a virtual red carpet premiere for the launch of the service. As a prelude to the full launch, Disney+ Hotstar will host a virtual premiere of the new remake of The Lion King at 6 PM on Thursday, followed by The Mandalorian at 8 PM. Make sure you have a Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription to watch the virtual premiere.

