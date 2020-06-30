Last Updated:

Kunal Kemmu Responds To Abhishek Bachchan's Praise For 'Lootcase' After OTT Snub

The nepotism debate was refueled on Monday after Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were snubbed from a 'Big' virtual announcement meeting on Disney+ Hotstar

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kunal Kemmu

The nepotism debate was refueled on Monday after Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were snubbed from a 'Big' virtual OTT announcement meeting. Kemmu's 'Lootcase' was revealed to be one of the films to release on Disney+ Hotstar along with Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sadak 2', featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'.

On Tuesday, responding to Kunal's tweet, Bachchan wrote that he is looking forward to 'Lootcase' and is his & Amitabh Bachchan's favourite trailer. Responding to 'Dhoom' actor, Kemmu wrote, "Replying to his message, Kunal wrote, “Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward!" [sic]

Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal took to their Twitter handles on Monday to express their disappointment after not being given recognition at the Disney+ Hotstar event and instead only invited Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap," wrote Kemmu.

Vikrant Massey stands by Kunal Kemmu amid OTT event snub, asks 'when will system be fair'

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many Bollywood celebrities have come out and spoken against the 'Bollywood Privilege Club' and 'nepotism' in the industry.

'Public with you', say Twitterati to Vidyut Jammwal & Kunal Kemmu over OTT platform's snub 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all