Kunal Kemmu Responds To Abhishek Bachchan's Praise For 'Lootcase' After OTT Snub

The nepotism debate was refueled on Monday after Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal were snubbed from a 'Big' virtual OTT announcement meeting. Kemmu's 'Lootcase' was revealed to be one of the films to release on Disney+ Hotstar along with Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Sadak 2', featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', and Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz'.

On Tuesday, responding to Kunal's tweet, Bachchan wrote that he is looking forward to 'Lootcase' and is his & Amitabh Bachchan's favourite trailer. Responding to 'Dhoom' actor, Kemmu wrote, "Replying to his message, Kunal wrote, “Thank you so much. Sir made my day if not my week and month when he hugged me after seeing the trailer can’t wait to share this film with all. All the best for The Big Bull.. looking forward!" [sic]

Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 29, 2020

Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal took to their Twitter handles on Monday to express their disappointment after not being given recognition at the Disney+ Hotstar event and instead only invited Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap," wrote Kemmu.

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many Bollywood celebrities have come out and spoken against the 'Bollywood Privilege Club' and 'nepotism' in the industry.

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Yes it does. Sadly & Rightly as Simon & Garfunkel said-After changes upon changes we are still the same. Keep fighting buddy. We’ve never met. But I feel what you’re saying. Stay strong. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 29, 2020

