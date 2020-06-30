Vikrant Massey Stands By Kunal Kemmu Amid OTT Event Snub, Asks 'when Will System Be Fair'

Vikrant Massey took to Twitter to finally break his silence on the ongoing debates about nepotism and lobbying in the Hindi film industry. The Chhapaak actor has carved a niche for himself in the industry and is touted as a refined actor in the film and television industry. He shared actor Kunal Kemmu's message hinting at his exclusion from an important OTT announcement event on Monday and questioned the practices of the industry through his tweet.

He mentioned the recent progressive step taken by Hindustan Unilever to remove the word 'Fair' from their popular cosmetic product and expressed impatience with the old practice of 'unfairness' in the film industry.

Have a look:

Fair & Lovely se FAIR toh hata diya...



Par yeh system kab FAIR hoga??? https://t.co/fBYeM0ICij — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) June 30, 2020

Kunal Kemmu took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt message after he was snubbed from the OTT movie release announcement event on Monday. Expressing hope and positivity after the lack of representation given at Disney+ Hotstar announcement event, Kemmu wrote a message with 'folded hands' emoji.

He wrote in Hindi, "Love and respect are not demanded but earned. One doesn't become small if you don't receive that. Just give us an equal empty ground to play, we can also jump high." [sic]

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh's tragic death, netizens have been bombarding a few film stars with accusations of 'campism' and nepotism prevalent in the film industry which suppresses 'outsiders' and their talents. The act of not including talented actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu in a significant Bollywood event has also led to an uproar on social media.

What's next for Vikrant Massey?

The actor was last seen in the lead role alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. Massey will feature next in a number of projects on the big screen starting with Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, a comedy satire with Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Vikrant will also be a part of the upcoming mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba. The film directed by Vinil Mathew stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. He has concluded shooting for his next comedy Ginny Weds Sunny directed by debutant Puneet Khanna. Vikrant and Yami Gautam will be seen as the titular characters.

