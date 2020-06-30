Last Updated:

'Public With You', Say Twitterati To Vidyut Jammwal & Kunal Kemmu Over OTT Platform's Snub

Netizens have unanimously reacted to an OTT platform's act of snubbing actors Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu at the virtual announcement event on Monday. Read-

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu, both of whom are awaiting the release of their respective films Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase along with 5 others, were unceremoniously snubbed by an OTT platform from their big announcement event held on Monday. Both actors have expressed their disappointment for the same through their Twitter handles and called out the OTT platform for not including them in the virtual event.

While Kunal Kemmu posted a cryptic message expressing hope and positivity after the lack of representation, Vidyut Jammwal hit out at the fact that no invitation or intimation was given to him. The online event was hosted by actor Varun Dhawan who spoke to Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt about their upcoming films which will premier on the OTT platform.

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh's tragic death, netizens have been bombarding a few film stars with accusations of 'campism' and nepotism prevalent in the film industry which suppresses 'outsiders' and their talents. The act of not including talented actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu in a significant Bollywood event has also led to an uproar on social media. However, their fans and followers have expressed their support through their comments on their posts.

Here are some of the reactions:

About the Big announcement

Starting July 24, 2020 Bollywood fans can watch the premiers of 7 of the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring India’s most loved actors, including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others.

"Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will usher in a new re-imagined ‘first-day first-show’ for Bollywood fans, by treating them to the most anticipated movies of superstars like Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn being delivered directly to their mobiles; truly experiencing ‘First Day First Show ki home delivery’."

