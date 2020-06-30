'Public With You', Say Twitterati To Vidyut Jammwal & Kunal Kemmu Over OTT Platform's Snub

Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu, both of whom are awaiting the release of their respective films Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase along with 5 others, were unceremoniously snubbed by an OTT platform from their big announcement event held on Monday. Both actors have expressed their disappointment for the same through their Twitter handles and called out the OTT platform for not including them in the virtual event.

While Kunal Kemmu posted a cryptic message expressing hope and positivity after the lack of representation, Vidyut Jammwal hit out at the fact that no invitation or intimation was given to him. The online event was hosted by actor Varun Dhawan who spoke to Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt about their upcoming films which will premier on the OTT platform.

Have a look:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Read | Carnival Cinemas react after Disney+ Hotstar announces 7 big film releases; read statement

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh's tragic death, netizens have been bombarding a few film stars with accusations of 'campism' and nepotism prevalent in the film industry which suppresses 'outsiders' and their talents. The act of not including talented actors like Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu in a significant Bollywood event has also led to an uproar on social media. However, their fans and followers have expressed their support through their comments on their posts.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bro ... you are super talented ... frm day one ... and will look forward to your work . Keep marching forward 🤗 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 29, 2020

I can feel the hurt. @DisneyPlusHS should have atleast called you and @VidyutJammwal for the #BollywoodKiHomeDelivery announcement — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) June 29, 2020

I will now watch movies of talented underdogs, outsiders and strugglers and avoid movies by entitled starkids. Movie watching needs to be a political act now. We owe it to Sushant Singh Rajput. — Mia Wallace (@mrsraghujaitley) June 29, 2020

It is indeed sad that they didn't invite you and Vidyut sir for the announcement. Anyway, im pretty sure that the response of both the movies would be a slap on the face of those who ignored you guys! #Lootcase #KhudaHaafiz — Rushali Prasad (@prasad_rushali) June 29, 2020

Can feel the pain. Why Disney is doing such tactics. No actor is small or big when it comes to OTT platform. Content is the king. — Sourav Samal (@iamsouraav) June 29, 2020

You and @VidyutJammwal have earned the respect of the audience more than any of these so called big stars. — Mitali Gupta (@arjuhionly) June 29, 2020

Disgusting! @DisneyplusHSVIP this is the treatment you give to outsiders? Why are Vidyut and Kunal not invited?

I'm damn sure! If Shushant would have been alive, even he wouldn't have been invited! — ★Rishi💫_ ★ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ★ (@SkyStar04510789) June 29, 2020

Read | 'No invitation or...': Vidyut Jammwal slams OTT platform for snubbing his movie

Vidyut Bro, the public is with you. These pathetic people always try to give less importance to you. You have proved yourself in action and are better than many so called action stars. It's the insecurity that they have and hence they never let new talent come up. Be strong — Major Kuldeep Singh (Fan) (@Twittingpravin) June 29, 2020

Brother talent is more important and we all know about ur hardwork and this crappy business will never end, so just believe in urself and God. Don't get upset coz of this. — CHANDAN SIDHEARTS (@SidheartChandan) June 29, 2020

Tu star hai mere bhai.. koi long road vong road nahi,ulte pair aayenge sab dekhna. Tera jaisa action,india kya,duniya mein bohot kam karpaate hain. For me and for millions out there you are number one . Bigggg hug — Iqbal Khan (@Miqbalkhan) June 29, 2020

Read | 'It's only fair...': Genelia D'Souza on Vidyut being snubbed at big OTT-announcement

About the Big announcement

Starting July 24, 2020 Bollywood fans can watch the premiers of 7 of the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring India’s most loved actors, including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others.

"Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will usher in a new re-imagined ‘first-day first-show’ for Bollywood fans, by treating them to the most anticipated movies of superstars like Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn being delivered directly to their mobiles; truly experiencing ‘First Day First Show ki home delivery’."

Read | 'Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi..': Kunal Kemmu takes dig after being snubbed by OTT platform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.