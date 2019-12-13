Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan's Tongue-twister Fun Is Too Funny For Words - Clearly

Kunal Kemmu has established his versatility as an actor through his films over the years. The actor, who made his debut as a child artist, often shares quirky and childishly funny posts through his social media account. Kunal Kemmu is married to veteran actor Sharmila Tagore's daughter Soha Ali Khan and has a two-year-old daughter with her. Earlier on Friday, the Go Goa Gone actor took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video of himself in a tongue twister competition with his wife Soha Ali Khan.

Have a good laugh with this video:

Read | Soha Ali Khan talks about daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & her priorities as a mother

Kunal Kemmu made his mark in the film industry as a child artist in the Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla-starrer 1993 romantic comedy-drama Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke followed by Mahesh Bhatt's film Zakhm which starred actors Ajay Devgn and Pooja Bhatt. He went on to win the Screen Award for Best Child Artist for his role in this film. The actor is best known for his role in one of the Golmaal franchise movies. He has also portrayed notable roles in Kalyug, Traffic Signal, Blood Money and Kalank. Kunal Kemmu is well known for his roles in comedy films as well as in films with a serious tone.

Read | Kunal Kemmu: The Kalank actor's diet and fitness regime

What's next for Kunal Khemu?

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film is the much-anticipated film, Lootcase. The comedy film also features seasoned actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal. Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is garnering high expectations from audiences and the mystery around the central object, Kunal Kemmu's bag has been raising a lot of intrigue around the film.

Take a look at the movie's poster:

Apart from Lootcase, Kunal Kemmu will also be seen as a part of Mohit Suri's film Malang which is currently in the post-production stage. The film also features actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani along with him in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

Read | Soha Ali Khan spills the bean on the Ram Jethmalani biopic, calls it an ambitious project

Also read | Lootcase: Will the plot revolve around Kunal Kemmu's Bagwati?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.