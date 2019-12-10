Soha Ali Khan Talks About Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu & Her Priorities As A Mother

Soha Ali Khan along with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu returned to base after their family holiday in Ranthambore National Park. Talking about her 2-year-old, Soha said that she wants her to grow and learn all the time. She revealed that Inaaya is repeating everything and as much as she finds it scary, it is also exciting.

Soha further said that Inaaya is not just exposed to her as a mother but also her school, staff, other children and other family members, who are all 'contributing to her development at this point'. "I think what she sees on a screen whether it's a tablet, whether it's a TV, whether it's a phone, matters because I want her to see what is appropriate and what is responsible and what is right and what will help her grow as opposed to not engage her," she told the news agency.

Soha revealed that being a mother has changed her and her priorities. "Then where's the time for me? You have to carve out that time for yourself as well. So, that me time has become very precious to me. It's all about getting balance of course your child becomes your priority, more than work, more than your husband, more than anything else, your child comes first and for the first formative years, it has to be like that or it should be like that I feel personally and then of course those things that are important to you, you strike a balance with and you try and have it all."

"For example, I've always said, don't burst firecrackers at Diwali but this year I was going house to house saying 'if you wake up my child then you'll have me to deal with'. I'm not afraid now and I'm not embarrassed because I feel like my child deserves the best and you know I think that when you are armed with that kind of self-righteous anger or you're really protective about your child then you don't worry about getting involved to make a difference for her benefit," she told IANS.

