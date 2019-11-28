Soha Ali Khan Spills The Bean On The Ram Jethmalani Biopic, Calls It An Ambitious Project

Recently, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu had announced that they will be producing a biopic which will be based on the life of a prominent lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani. The couple had reportedly met the lawyer before his unfortunate demise. However, despite the announcement, the film has still not gone on floors. Soha Ali Khan spoke about the film in a recent interview with a publication. She revealed that both she and Kunal are extremely lazy when it comes to production. This is also the reason that they are producing only one film till now which is the Ram Jethmalani biopic.

The film will see Kunal Kemmu step into the shoes of Ram Jethmalani

Soha revealed that they also have notable Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala with them who will be able to guide them as to when the project should go on floors. But Soha said that apart from this, they have not thought about anything else regarding the film. She said that they have already locked the first half of the film and are working towards the second half. She further said that it is an ambitious project and it will take some time to materialize. The film will reportedly essay Kunal in the role of Ram Jethmalani but will not see Soha star in the film.

Soha will also be seen in a comedy web series

However, there has been no official confirmation by the makers regarding the rest of the star cast of the film. It will depict the life of the lawyer from his young days to his recent years in the field of law as well as politics. Ram Jethmalani had represented many important and high profile cases in his tenure as a lawyer which will reportedly be shown in the film. On the work front, Soha is also set to enter into the digital medium and leave her mark with a comedy web series' project she has taken up reportedly. Soha Ali Khan told a leading media portal that the project is a commitment of about thirty to forty days and that it would be starting from January 2020.

