Kunal Kemmu Mourns His Grandmother's Demise In Tribute Note: 'My Biggest Cheerleader'

On July 24, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media space and shared the news of his grandmother's demise with a throwback picture, featuring him, his daughter Inaaya and his 'naani'. The 39-year-old shared that he used to call her 'Maaji', stating that he has special memories of her telling him stories, feeding him and also buying him things that his parents wouldn’t allow sometimes.

Kunal Kemmu mourns his 'naani's demise

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kunal Kemmu shared a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "I lost my naani today. We all called her Maaji. She truly earned that name in each one of our lives. She loved us all like a mother and worked so hard to make us all comfortable and happy every time we were in her company. I have such special and amazing memories of her telling me stories, feeding me, looking after me, buying me things that my parents wouldn’t allow sometimes and always telling me to believe in myself and not get bogged down by anything or anyone." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Calling his 'naani' 'biggest cheerleader', the Malang star went on to state,

"My biggest cheerleader always. She lived a full life filled with happiness joy laughter sadness struggles and pains. She symbolises strength compassion and love for me. Can’t remember if I ever saw her cry. Always saw her busy with something or the other. Creating things out of nothing and always making sure everyone was looked after and well fed especially me. I will always miss you Maaji".

Kunal's fans as well as celebs poured in condolences and their heartfelt sympathies over his grandmother's demise and offered words of support. Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "So sorry for your loss Kunal. Nothing more special than Nani. I miss mine every day but I know she is forever looking down on me just the way Maaji will upon you", while Neha Dhupia and Bhumi Pednekar dropped hearts to the post. Fans even dropped heartfelt comments under Kunal's Instagram post.

On the professional front, Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos, also starring Shweta Tripathi Sharma and more. The movie is helmed by Vipul Mehta.