Kunal Kemmu Compares OTT Platforms And IPL, Says It Offers 'level Playing Field'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu recently opened up about how OTT platforms are giving a platform for quality content. The Lootcase actor shared his views on how both OTT and IPL are providing opportunities to many in an interview. Kunal Kemmu said that although these platforms have nothing in common, both of them receive massive love and aspiration.

OTT offers playing field for some new talents: Kunal Kemmu

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal Kemmu mentioned that what the Indian Premier League (IPL) is doing for cricket is what the OTT platforms are doing for movies and shows. He noted that digital media (OTT platforms) had not only given a wide-ranging platform to actors but also technicians writers and directors. Kunal said that the OTT platform is one such area that has allowed all its content to present itself on a 'level playing field', like IPL.

For this, no one has to fight for specific show timings or durability of movies in theatres. This medium, he said, has allowed everyone, from the talent and the consumer, to find each other’s space. On a lighter side, he also spoke about his views on box-office collection. He mentioned that because of this different business module which is based on subscription in comparison to a box-office data, these platform provides more opportunities for all good content and talent.

Further revealing his views, Kunal stated that since the past few years, OTT has delivered quality content and allowed makers to present exciting content that one had never seen earlier. He mentioned that the digital space has not only given us actors but also writers, creators, makers, and technicians. In the brief span, India has had some amazing shows and original films that have been loved by many.

About Kunal Kemmu’s recent release, Lootcase

Lootcase cast includes actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Aryan Prajapati, Shashi Ranjan, among others. The film was directed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh with Kapil Sawant. The plot of the film revolved around the story of a man who finds a bag filled with money without knowing who it belongs to and gets involved in the rivalry between big people. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has earned a rating of 7.6 on IMDb.

