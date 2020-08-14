'Lootcase' Actors Kunal Kemmu, Ranveer Shorey, Rasika To Appear On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Lootcase cast will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular stand-up comedy and talk show has recently resumed its shooting following the COVID-19 safety guidelines. The movie, which was released a few weeks ago, garnered much appreciation from the audiences.

'Lootcase cast' on The Kapil Sharma Show

Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal and Ranvir Shorey will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. They will be having a fun and exciting conversation with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma. While Kunal and Rasika play husband and wife in Lootcase, Ranvir essays the role of a cop in the comic-caper.

Image Source: PR Handout

Image Source: PR Handout

Image Source: PR Handout

A promo showing Lootcase cast on The Kapil Sharma Show was recently dropped. Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest can also be seen sitting on the chair surrounded by cut-outs of people as fake live audiences. Ranvir Shore appears in a new avatar on the show with a grown beard. When Archana asks him did he kept the look for a movie or just like that, the actor replied that it is his “unemployment” look, which made everyone laugh.

Image Source: PR Handout

Then Kapil Sharma informed the audiences that Rasika Dugal has done post-graduation diploma in social communication. They get into a fun conversation. Kapil points out that Kunal Kemmu is quite lucky in films as he found hidden money in Dhol and now in Lootcase. When the comedian asked the actor where could Archana Puran Singh finds a place to get some hidden money, Kunal replies that she is already sitting on a throne. Kapil asked Ranvir Shorey if he ever felt the urge to do a character which was not offered to him while reading a script. Ranvir replied that it would not matter and laughed off.

Image Source: PR Handout

Image Source: PR Handout

Further, Kapil Sharma asked Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and Archana Pura Singh what would they do if they find a bag filled with â‚¹10 crores. Everybody gives different answers, and Kapil points out that nobody said that they would take it to the police. The comedian tells people that Ranvir Shorey has started new juice brand ABCD. Ranvir corrects him that it is ABCG – Apple, Beetroot, Carrot and Ginger. The episode will air this Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Image Source: PR Handout

Image Source: PR Handout

Image Source: PR Handout

'Lootcase' cast on The Kapil Sharma Show: See Promo video

About Lootcase

Lootcase cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Aryan Prajapati, Shashi Ranjan, Sumit Nijhawan and others. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and written by Rajesh with Kapil Sawant. The story shows a man who finds a bag filled with money without knowing who it belongs to and gets involved in the rivalry between big people. The movie is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

