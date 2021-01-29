Kushal Zaveri Says Sushant's Death Will Always Remain A 'question Mark'

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Kushal Zaveri revealed that he along with other friends haven't got closure after the actor's death. Kushal, who spoke to Sushant on June 9 revealed that he didn't know he was going through a tough time.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Kushal said it was a sudden shock and he couldn't believe when he heard the news. "We will never get closure on why did he take such a step or if he did not do it, what exactly happened to him. It will stay with a question mark," he told Bollywood Life. Kushal said he didn't have 'slightest of the hint' that Sushant was troubled. Kushal stayed with Sushant for a year in 2018.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Mumbai Police had termed the death as a suicide. However, his family and fans have been asking for justice since his death and they continue to share stills of his movies remembering him.

The fans, who allege foul play in his death, that took place on June 14, had been unhappy about the lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is still investigating the case. However, the CBI recently informed Member of Parliament Subramanian Samy that all angles were still being probed. This is apart from agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also carrying out their investigation in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He then became a part of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta directed by Kushal Zaveri’. SSR made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

