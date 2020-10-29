Kushal Zaveri Wants Sushant Singh's 'Sonchiriya' To Re-release In Theatres; Here's Why

Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Kushal Zaveri took to his Instagram handle to share the trailer of late actor's film — 'Sonchiriya'. Kushal further highlighted that the film should re-release in the theatres as it didn't 'get its due' when it was first released in 2019.

"I was in goa and was shocked to realise that there's not a single screen of #sonchiriya in goa , then alot theatres were showing the dubbed version which was an insult to the hard work put by the director and cast ... #rerelease #sonchriya," Kushal wrote on Thursday.

According to the reports, the film could not grab many theatres as it was out in only 720 screens across India and 220 screens in the overseas market, making it only 940 screens globally.

Sonchiriya's cast includes Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhan “Lakhna” Singh along with Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Ashutosh Rana, Lankesh Bhardwaj and others. It is an action film co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The movie was set in the Chambal valley and follows the story of a group of dreaded, conflicting bandits who once terrorised the Indian heartlands.

Sonchiriya was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film garnered appreciations from the audiences, however, it tanked at the box office.

