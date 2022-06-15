'Lagaan': Aamir Khan-starrer To Be Adapted As Broadway Show In UK: Report

On June 15, 2001, Aamir Khan's sports-drama film Lagaan was released and successfully made waves in the Indian film industry. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial did not only become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001 but also took home eight National Awards including Best Popular Film. Additionally, it became the third Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

The film turned 21 years old on Wednesday and to celebrate the occasion, seasoned actor Aamir Khan decided to reunite with the team at his residence. In another piece of jovial news, the movie is now set to be adapted into a Broadway show in the UK's West End Theatre.

Lagaan to be adapted as a Broadway show

As per a report from ANI, industry sources revealed that leading producers from the UK have requested the rights of Lagaan from Aamir Khan Productions.

''Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre,'' the sources stated.

Set during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film revolves around a group of villagers challenging the arrogant British officers for a game of Cricket in return for waiving their taxes. The film then follows the farmers' struggling to learn a game and the nail-biting final match with the officers.

For the unaware, the West End Theatre is equivalent to the Broadway show and is considered one of the biggest and most popular theatres. The source further added, ''Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast". Lagaan marked Aamir Khan Productions' maiden venture.

Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! 🙏



I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE! 🙏#21YearsOfLagaan pic.twitter.com/touhBUrwGv — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile, director Ashutosh Gowariker took to his social media handle to celebrate 21 years of Lagaan. Sharing pictures from the sets of the film, he wrote, ''Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE!''.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@AshGowariker