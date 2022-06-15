Last Updated:

'Lagaan': Aamir Khan-starrer To Be Adapted As Broadway Show In UK: Report

Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan completed 21 years on June 15, 2022. The film is reportedly set to be adapted as a Broadway show in the UK.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
lagaan

Image: Twitter/@AshGowariker


On June 15, 2001, Aamir Khan's sports-drama film Lagaan was released and successfully made waves in the Indian film industry. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial did not only become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001 but also took home eight National Awards including Best Popular Film. Additionally, it became the third Indian film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Foreign Language Film.

The film turned 21 years old on Wednesday and to celebrate the occasion, seasoned actor Aamir Khan decided to reunite with the team at his residence. In another piece of jovial news, the movie is now set to be adapted into a Broadway show in the UK's West End Theatre.

Lagaan to be adapted as a Broadway show

As per a report from ANI, industry sources revealed that leading producers from the UK have requested the rights of Lagaan from Aamir Khan Productions.

''Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theatre,'' the sources stated.

Set during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film revolves around a group of villagers challenging the arrogant British officers for a game of Cricket in return for waiving their taxes. The film then follows the farmers' struggling to learn a game and the nail-biting final match with the officers. 

READ | SS Rajamouli shares inspiration behind making hit films, credits Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan'

For the unaware, the West End Theatre is equivalent to the Broadway show and is considered one of the biggest and most popular theatres. The source further added, ''Aamir Khan's team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast". Lagaan marked Aamir Khan Productions' maiden venture. 

READ | Aamir Khan revives 'Lagaan' memories as he plays cricket on rooftop, teases new 'Kahaani'

Meanwhile, director Ashutosh Gowariker took to his social media handle to celebrate 21 years of Lagaan. Sharing pictures from the sets of the film, he wrote, ''Extremely humbled by the love that LAGAAN receives continuously from everyone especially across Social Media! I take the opportunity in this 21st Year Of Lagaan to once again thank Aamir and the amazing Cast & Crew, that is responsible for all this LOVE!''.

READ | Aamir Khan reacts to Ravi Shastri reviewing his batting: 'Maybe you didn't watch Lagaan'

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@AshGowariker

READ | Aamir Khan to reunite with 'Lagaan's team at his residence to celebrate 21 years of movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lagaan, aamir khan, broadway
First Published:
COMMENT