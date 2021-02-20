Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary, Actor Shares Video Montage

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful video montage featuring husband and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi on their 10th wedding anniversary. The video also had glimpses of their daughter Saira.

"Through the ups and downs and ins and outs and rounds and abouts, I got you babe! And I know you got me! To the next decade and beyond," Lara captioned a video. Christina Perri's A Thousand Years was the background song that Lara chose for the video.

Priyanka Chopra dropped a comment and wrote, "Christina Perri's A Thousand Years." Deanne Panday, Gul Panag, Celina Jaitly, and many others wished the couple. Suchitra Pillai wrote, "Daaaamn ten years since I played a choreographer s role at the wedding ???? 😂😂😂😂😂😘❤️ Happy anniversary 2 of my most favourite souls .. love u guys so much" [sic]

Lara Dutta has worked in several hit films in her long tenure in the world of cinema. She has most popularly worked in Billu, Housefull, Don 2, No Entry and many more. Even though she has been out of action since a while, she will be soon seen in Bell Bottom.

