Lara Dutta Attends Friend's Wedding With Husband Mahesh Bhupathi And Daughter, See Pics

Lara Dutta took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira Bhupathi. The family of three was seen posing for a picture at a wedding of Lara Dutta’s friend, according to her caption. She penned, “Aaj meri yaar ki shaadi hai!!! Love & weddings in the time of covid!! @mbhupathi #mylittlegirlgotmarried 😍”, which translates to, "Today is the wedding of my dear friend". Her caption also conveys how marriages and celebrations have changed because of COVID-19.

Also read: Lara Dutta Flaunts A No-makeup Look In Her 'Scotland Quarantine Diaries' Pic With Husband

Lara Dutta and family attend wedding of close friend

In the picture, the family of three looked gorgeous in their attire. Lara Dutta is seen in a mint green suit with a printed green and pink dupatta. She is also carrying a bag made out of the same material as her dupatta with added tassels. Dutta has left her hair loose. She has completed her look with big golden jhumkas. Mahesh Bhupathi donned a two-piece black-blue suit. He has left his suit jacket unbuttoned which shows a plain white shirt underneath. Black formal shoes completed his look.

Also read: Lara Dutta Recalls How Bengaluru Gave Her 'grandest Welcome' After Becoming Miss Universe

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi’s daughter, Saira Bhupathi, is seen in a blue one-shouldered dress with ballet flats. All three of them wore masks even as they are dressed for an occasion. This is what Dutta was talking about in her caption as she said that how the celebration of love and weddings have changed because of COVID.

Also read: Tiger Shroff 'excited' To Expand His Brand 'PROWL', Collaborates With Mahesh Bhupathi

Recently, Lara Dutta posted a series of pictures of herself in between work. She was seen in an orange dress as she is seated on a couch. In the first picture, Dutta is posing for the picture being taken. She is with her hand up, on the backrest of the couch as she gazes off into the distance, and has a slight smile on her face as she posed for the picture. In the second picture, Lara Dutta can be seen engrossed in work as she looks down into her book. The final picture in the series sees the actor looking into her phone as she presumably was taking a break from work.

Also read: Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi Hit The Theatres; Actor Says 'Amazing To Be Back!'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.