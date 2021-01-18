Lara Dutta And Mahesh Bhupathi Hit The Theatres; Actor Says 'Amazing To Be Back!'

Lara Dutta along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi quite recently decided to step out together to watch a film. They were seen spending time with each other after many months and the actor posted a picture of their outing as well. Lara Dutta seemed all excited to be spending time at a place that is familiar to her, i.e, the theatre; and posted about the same on her Instagram. Have a look at Lara Dutta’s latest Instagram post.

Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi hit the theatres

The couple is often seen heading out and spending time with each other just like any other couple does. However, the pandemic had put a stop on any kind of an outing that would involve social gathering and theatres remained closed for several months. However, on a positive note, the restrictions are now starting to get lifted and theatres have begun operating.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi consequently decided to watch a movie in the theatres itself. She posted a picture of their movie date with a caption that said, “Back where we belong!!! Back to the cinema! Utmost care taken by @pvrcinemas_official to make sure the experience is safe and enjoyable! Feels amazing to be back!!”.

She praised the precautionary measures taken by the theatre, even as the pandemic is still at large. Both of them made sure to have their masks on and both wore caps as well. Strictly following the guidelines given by the government, the couple was seated with an empty seat between them which was not allowed to be used, thereby maintaining a distance inside the theatre. The theatre visibly looked empty, which is expected given the fact that watching the movie in a theatre poses a little risk, with the coronavirus pandemic still going on.

Lara Dutta has worked in several hit films in her long tenure in the world of cinema. She has most popularly worked in Billu, Housefull, Don 2, No Entry and many more. Even though she has been out of action since a while, she will be soon seen in Bell Bottom.

