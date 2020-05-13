Lara Dutta Opens Up About ‘pre-dominantly Male Industry’ And More

Lara Dutta has been vocal about many issues over time, including the debate about gender disparity and the huge gap between pay for women in the Indian film industry. The actress revealed in an interview that the Indian film industry is still ‘male dominant and male-driven’. She has been in the industry for over fifteen years, however, she did not see any element of change. She believes that there are not enough talks about the huge difference between working men and women in the industry.

Also Read | Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru's Digital Debut 'Hundred' To Stream From April 25; WATCH Trailer

Lara Dutta’s take on ‘male-dominated industry’

In the interview that shed light on Lara Dutta’s opinion on the functioning of the industry, she revealed that she herself has faced people taking her lightly on several instances. She says that she has faced unequal behaviour both when she was an actress as well as when she turned into a producer. Lara Dutta reveals that when she made her debut as a producer with Chalo Dilli, it was not an easy feat. The businesses in the industry do not entrust women. She says that since 2011, since the first project of her as a producer, things have changed, however, the majority of the business aspect remains male-dominated.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Gets Nostalgic As She Celebrates 20 Years Of Her Miss Universe Victory

Lara Dutta revealed that when she started producing several projects since 2011, none of the mainstream actors was producing yet. It was seldom that any actor stood up and decided to make their own movie, especially women actors. This has changed to some extent by actors like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. The former owns KA Productions and the latter owns Clean Slate films.

Also Read | 'Hundred' Review: Rinku Rajguru And Lara Dutta's On-screen Chemistry Is Worth Applauding

Lara Dutta also added that many times, people don’t see the business of the proposals and have ears only for the creativity. This is sad as she feels people are looking down on your capabilities as a woman. Lara Dutta also said that sadly this happens on a regular basis. However, she lives beyond the boundaries set for women.

Also Read | Karan Wahi Shares BTS Pictures With Lara Dutta And Rinku Rajguru From 'Hundred'; See Pics

Lara Dutta recalled an incident while she was researching for one of her roles. She revealed that not only Bollywood but even in the police force, women are looked over because they are women. The women police officers say that if they act as they wish too there is a possibility that it might be taken in the wrong sense, thus they try and act like the male officers to fit in. Lara Dutta also added that as a producer she loves to talk about the minute details about the project she is involved in. She does not mind if things are hectic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.