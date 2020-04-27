Karan Wahi Shares BTS Pictures With Lara Dutta And Rinku Rajguru From 'Hundred'; See Pics

Karan Wahi, Rinku Mahadeo Rajguru, and Lara Dutta Bhupathi are taking social media platforms by storm. They were recently featured in a Hotstar special series titled Hundred, which revolves around a girl who has hundred days to live and a Police Officer who comes up with a way to make better use of those 100 days. It aired on Hotstar on April 25, 2020. Read on to know more about the behind the screen photos that were uploaded by Karan Wahi:

Karan Wahi shares fun behind-the-scenes pictures

On April 26, 2020, Karan Wahi took to his official Instagram handle and posted several BTS photos from his latest TV show titled Hundred. In the photo post, fans can see the stars having fun in a candid manner. He captioned the post saying, "So Much fun playing MADDy aka Mad-E aka Manohar Dahiya... It’s always a boon when people at work love what they do. @larabhupathi @iamrinkurajguru @sudanshu_pandey @iamparmeetsethi. Thank you @ruchinarain @ashutoshunlimited @itstahershabbir @writerdubey for giving this to me."

For the unversed, Hundred is a Cop drama show that features Lara Dutta Bhupati in the role of a police officer. She hires Rinku's character for a mission that can put her life in danger. But this is not a problem for the young girl as she has only 100 days to live.

