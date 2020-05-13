Lara Dutta Gets Nostalgic As She Celebrates 20 Years Of Her Miss Universe Victory

With the Coronavirus lockdown and social distancing rules in effect, everyone is confined to their homes. Amid times like these, celebrities are taking extra efforts to stay in touch with their fans with Live sessions, online concerts, and more. People are also getting nostalgic and taking a trip back in time. It seems that actor Lara Dutta did just that when she took to her social media to share pictures from her Miss Universe 2000 victory.

Lara Dutta celebrates 20 years of Miss Universe victory

Lara Dutta was reliving her Miss Universe 2000 victory day on May 12 through a series of pictures that she shared from the pageant. She was the second Indian to win the title and bag the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen. Through the pictures, Dutta is seen gracefully dressed in a white gown and is participating in the swim round in the next.

Sharing her snap of he stunning red evening gown and then finally wearing the prestigious crown and bagging a win. Lara Dutta wrote in the caption, "20 years to the day!! 12 th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for 🙏🙏. @missindiaorg @missdivaorg @timesofindia @missuniverse #MilleniumsMissUniverse". [sic]

Lata Dutta later entered Bollywood and made her debut with the 2003 film Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra who bagged the Miss World title in the year 2000. In addition to acting, Dutta also mentors aspiring models for international beauty pageants.

In an earlier interview, she was asked what keeps her going. Lara Dutta thinks that it is just hunger and curiosity. Adding that she never said that she was just a beauty queen or an actor, Dutta said that she does not want to limited to any one thing. She revealed that when one thing is done, she is always wondering about the next thing she can do and that keeps her going.

Lara Dutta was last seen in the web series titled Hundred. Released on April 25, the series is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar under its Hotstar Special label. Created by Ruchi Narain, the show was also directed by Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.

The series also stars Karan Wahi and Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru. Dutta is being lauded for her performance in the show. The show is expected to be back with another season next year.

