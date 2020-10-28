Lara Dutta Recalls How Bengaluru Gave Her 'grandest Welcome' After Becoming Miss Universe

Actor Lara Dutta became India’s second Miss Universe in 2000 after Sushmita Sen won the prestigious title in 1994. This year, Lara Dutta rings in 20 years of being crowned Miss Universe and the actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from her 'returning home' event. The picture features Lara Dutta wearing the Miss Universe crown, as she greets the crowd with a wave, which had grouped near her vehicle. Take a look at the pictures shared.

Lara Dutta as Miss Universe 2000

In her caption, Lara Dutta recalled how her home town of Bengaluru ‘came out in full force to give her the biggest, grandest welcome she has ever experienced’. More so, the actor added that the Miss Universe officials who had accompanied her on this trip were ‘overwhelmed’ by the large numbers of people present on the street. Adding to the same, Dutta mentioned that she still meets adults, who recall their ‘unforgettable experience’ of being in the parade as kids.

Fans react:

Omg..... Can't get enough.... Lara Dutta ♥️♥️♥️♥️.... Every time i watch this it gives me goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️ — Maher Hmar (@Hmar_Maher) October 25, 2020

Miss Universe 2000 👸 Lara Dutta Bhupathi looked super stunning during her trip to Indonesia for the finale of Puteri Indonesia 2001. #MissUniverse ✨ pic.twitter.com/neKHGYPWwU — I love Pageant (@pageant_i) June 16, 2020

OMG, how stunning Is Lara Dutta, She recently shared a few pictures on Instagram and showed how people greeted the actor on her arrival in India. This woman is an inspiration for millions and I am proud to be an Indian because of her. Love her so much. https://t.co/xXr9UR28Dc — Arjunkapooristhebest (@Arjunkapoorist1) October 28, 2020

Earlier this May, Lara Dutta shared a few throwback pictures from her pageant days, which feature the actor participating in the swimsuit round, posing in an evening gown and being crowned Miss Universe 2020. The pictures trace her journey from being a contestant to finally bagging the coveted title. Take a look at the post.

