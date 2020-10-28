'Infinity Omelette': YouTube Video Of South Korean Chef Cooking 60 Eggs Awes Netizens

Ever imagine eating a delicious giant omelette made out of 60 eggs? Unlikely. And yet, a video of a Korean street vendor making just such an omelette has gone viral on YouTube. In the 16-minute-long video posted by YouTuber Yummyboy, the Korean street vendor whisks 2 trays full of eggs in a large bowl and adds salt for seasoning. The chef then chops some spring onion leaves, onions, carrots and meat and adds it to the egg mixture. He then uses some oil to grease a flat pan and pours the mixture in it and keeps rolling it as it cooks while adding more mixture. Once the giant 60 eggs rolled omelette block is ready, the Korean vendor cuts it into slices showing the neat and delicious looking layers within each slide as he packs and places it on a window shelf in the eatery.

This viral Youtube video of the vendor making the giant rolled omelette has received over 1,90,000 likes and over 17 million views. In the description, the Youtuber user informed the viewers that the 60 eggs giant omelette is priced at KRW 2,000 which is equal to $1.7. The user also shared a Google maps link of the location of the food stall at Pyeongtaek Tongbok Market, Gyeonggi-do Korea with a caption that read, "Street food in depth and not boring! Yummy boy is always trying to make a good video."

Netizens say 'That's an egg loaf'

Netizens just can't have enough of the rolled giant omelette. While some feel 'triggered' as the chef removed the omelette but left some in the corners of the pan others wonder if anyone else is wishing they could just grab whatever they want from the screen as they watch the video. There were several users who couldn't stop worrying about the amount of oil used in cooking the rolled omelette. Netizens also pointed out that most people watch such videos while laying in bed with an empty stomach, others simply made themselves an omelette! Terming the rolled omelette as 'infinity omelette' and 'egg loaf' users couldn't stop wondering what would happen if the last egg was rotten.

