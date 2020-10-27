Priyanka Chopra reveals what her mother said when she won Miss World title 20 years ago

20 years ago, global icon Priyanka Chopra brought fame and name to the country after she was crowned Miss World at the age of 18. The actress shared a video on social media while recalling the historic moment with mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. In the video, the actress shared an intricate detail of the day when she was crowned while her mother recalled the first thing she said o her daughter after winning the pageant.

Priyanka Chopra shares her Miss World moment

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu revealed what she said to Priyanka when she won Miss World. The video begins with the moment when Priyanka Chopra has announced the Miss World among three finalists. An emotional Priyanka is seen sinking in reality as she congratulates and hugs the runners up, after which she gets crowned with the pageant.

Then, the video shows Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra discussing the moment when the actress was crowned Miss World. In the short clip, the Sky Is Pink actress asks her mother if she remembers the crowning moment to which her mother replied, “First runner-up was announced and Miss World is Miss India, Priyanka Chopra. We were both like literally under the chairs and the entire hall erupted, all the Indians just stood up erupted.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Of Her Acing Golf Shot; Watch

Read: Priyanka Chopra Says She 'still Likes' Nick Jonas After Spending Time During Lockdown

Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra who was not present with his mother attended the session virtually and renumerated his emotions of seeing his sister winning the pageant as he was just 11 –years old then. "I remember at the Millennium Dome being on the stage. I was only 11-12 years at the time. But mixed feelings for me were I was happy that she won but the very next moment I learned that I would be going to the US for further studies instead of her.”

Later explaining her emotional story, Madhu recalled that she had tears trickling down the eyes when her daughter won the beauty pageant. Throwing light on the same, she said, “I had tears streaming down my eyes what’s going to happen. I just need to hug her. And when I hugged her I spoke the stupidest thing. Instead of telling her that I was so glad, so happy that you’re Miss World. I said, Babe, now what will happen to your studies."

Priyanka Chopra won the title of Miss World in 2000. That year, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra went to represent India on two of the most prestigious beauty pageant platforms - Miss Universe and Miss World. While Lara represents India at Miss Universe, Priyanka went to Miss World. After Priyanka, the title of Miss India World was won by Manushi Chhillar in the year 2017.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Selfie Flaunting Red Lips; Fans Call Her A 'Queen'

Read: Priyanka Chopra Confesses She Loves To 'steal' Husband Nick Jonas' Clothes



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.