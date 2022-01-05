Lara Dutta Says Bollywood 'not Kind' To Female Actors, Shares Why 40s 'best Time' For Her

Lara Dutta looked unrecognisable as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, considered one of the best transformations last year. After shining on the big screen, the actor also made news for her work on Over-the-Top platforms. She first starred in Hiccups and Hookups and is now gearing up for Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

The former Miss Universe is enjoying a good phase in her career as she crossed the age of 40. Lara alleges that the film industry was not kind to the 'ageing' female actors. However, she was finding good roles in her 40s.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati star Lara Dutta on good career phase in her 40s

Lara Dutta, in an interview with First Post, opened up on the norm in Bollywood of viewing actors of a particular age group in a certain way.

She believed that age had liberated her. She added that it had finally allowed her to break free from 'people's expectations' in wanting her to fill in the 'glamorous roles' because she was a former Miss Universe.

The Andaaz star shared that entering the 40s was the 'best time' for her as an actor since people were looking at her 'capabilities and talent.' Lara was enjoying the roles that she was being offered, and stated that it had 'depth' in it. The 43-year-old admitted that the film industry was not 'kind' to the female actors, and that it did not allow 'women to age gracefully.' Lara stated that 'credible actors' like Kajol, Madhuri Dixit and Rani Mukerji and herself were age-shamed and body-shamed with comments like “ab buddhi lagne lagi hai” or “yaar ab moti ho gai hai” and that there was no way around it.

She said that they were also ageing like the others, but the audiences were not allowing them the liberty to 'age gracefully.' She credited the actors before their generation, like Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, for 'rewriting roles' for the newer generation. Lara said they were the inspiration for her, and praised their 'incredible work.'

Lara Dutta to star in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Lara plays the role of a princess in the comedy, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, which revolves around a king summoning his four daughters, for a competition to save Shikharwati and present the winner the throne. The series hits Zee5 on January 7.