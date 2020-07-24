'To The Last Thing You Two Have In Common': Sara Ali Khan Shares Pics Of Saif & Sushant

Sara Ali Khan on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput just minutes before its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing pictures of her father Saif Ali Khan, along with the Sushant, Sanjana Sanghi, and director Mukesh Chhabra, Sara shared the common qualities between Saif and Sushant.

"The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara," 'Kedarnath' actor wrote.

Saif recently spoke to news daily where he was asked to share his views about not featuring in the Dil Bechara trailer. The actor stated that it is a cameo role, thus he is happy that they didn't advertise. It has been witnessed earlier in many films where cameo have been advertised in trailers which eventually lead to disappointing the fans. Saif is happy with the fact that he was not advertised in the Dil Bechara trailer.

Dil Bechara is scheduled to release on Dinsey+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, it will be available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley ni lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry. Whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

