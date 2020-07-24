'You are loved for life': Amit Sadh pens heartfelt note for 'Kai Po Che' co-actor Sushant

As soon as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara premiered on the digital platform on Juky 24, scores of Bollywood celebrities shared their special memories of the actor on social media. Sushant’s Kai Po Che co-actor Amit Sadh penned a heart-warming note for his dear friend on Twitter. Amit who misses his friend, wrote that he made sure all watch his film with a heavy heart.

Amit Sadh pens beautiful words for Sushant Singh Rajput

Amit penned the note on the post shared by one of the fans of the actor. The fan shared a picture of the two actors from the promotions of their 2015 film together while posing for a happy picture. While commenting on the post, Amit tagged Sushant as his Kai Po Che character Ishaan and wrote that he will always be missed. Amit hoped that the actor will be dancing in heaven after seeing the unconditional love being bestowed on him and his film. At last, the Breathe actor concluded the note and wrote Sushant will always be loved for eternal.

Miss you bhai! My Ishaan Always!

We will all watch your film today...heavy hearted! Hope you can dance in the heavens seeing the love...You are loved for life 🤗 😇 ❤️ https://t.co/4NNpmbX3wN — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 24, 2020

Apart from the actor, veteran star Anupam Kher also penned a heartfelt note for the actor. Anupam wrote that all his fans and followers will watch his film wholeheartedly. He also wrote that tears will trickle from every eye after watching the star performing live once again. Anupam, who essayed the role of Susant’s father in Dhoni: The Untold Story, penned his words on Twitter along with two pictures of the great actor. The first picture is a still from the film Dhoni where Sushant is seen dressed in the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while the other is the poster of his new release Dil Bechara. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that Sushant is not physically present and that is something very saddening. He wrote that his memories will always be cherished.

Ahead of the movie's release, fans have already started trending #DilBecharaDay on Twitter. The social media platform has seen a huge surge in the hashtag, as fans and admirers of the late actors are seen urging everyone to watch the movie so that it breaks all existing records of the most-watched movie on an OTT platform. DilBecharaDay is now trending on the third spot in India on Twitter with almost 6044 tweets till now. The majority of the tweets are fans urging others to stream the movie as soon as it goes live. Mentions of the movie and of the late actor are also rising on Twitter.

