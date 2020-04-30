Lata Mangeshkar Condoles Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says 'it Will Impact Film Industry'

Lata Mangeshkar has expressed grief on the demise of actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30 and said that the film industry will be impacted by his absence. Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29. Mangeshkar said, “kya kahun? Kya likhun?” while also admitting that bearing the loss of Bollywood’s one of the most loved actors would be very hard for her.

Kya kahun? Kya likhu kuch samajh mein nahi aaraha hai.Rishi ji ke nidhan se mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai.Unke jaane se film industry ki bahut haani hui hai. Ye dukh sehena mere liye bahut mushkil hai.Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti pradan karein. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was in the United States along with wife, Neetu Kapoor for treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. However, according to Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir, the 67-year-old felt difficulty in breathing amid his treatment of cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement saying that “he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest” amid the treatment of the disease across two continents while also keeping the medical staff “entertained”.

Statement from Kapoor family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

"He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

