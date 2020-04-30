Anushka Sharma Condoles Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says 'you Will Be Missed'

Anushka Sharma condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30 and said she is in “total loss of words”. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital after a long battle with leukaemia at the age of 67 after being admitted there on April 29. Anushka Sharma said that she is “heartbroken”, “gutted” with the demise of Kapoor a day after Irrfan Khan passed away and expressed how she will miss him. Being co-actors in movies including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sharma said she “truly believed” the actor would battle the sickness.

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was in the United States along with wife, Neety Kapoor for treatment after he was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018. However, according to Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir, the 67-year-old felt difficulty in breathing amid his treatment of cancer. The actor's team has issued a statement saying that “he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest” amid the treatment of the disease across two continents.

Read - Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

Read - Rishi Kapoor No More: Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Hansika Motwani Mourn The Loss

Statement from Kapoor family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him." "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Read - Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Virat Kohli Mourns The Loss, Says 'this Is Unreal & Unbelievable'

Read - Rishi Kapoor Made A Little Hut In Gulmarg Iconic With One Song: Omar Abdullah Bids Goodbye

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.