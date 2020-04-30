Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67: Ranveer Singh Pays 'heartbreaking' Tribute

Just as the nation was reeling from the loss of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The actor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai with wife Neetu Kapoor by his side.

Ranveer Singh pays tribute

Just as the news Rishi Kapoor's passing surfaced, condolences began to pour in for the actor from friends and fans. Among many others, actor Ranveer Singh also took to his social media to post a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. He shared a picture of them together which seems to be from an event as they are both dressed up in a tux and added a heartbreak emoji in the caption.

Rishi Kapoor's family issues statement

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 AM IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

