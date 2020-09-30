Lata Mangeshkar Writes Thank You Note For Birthday Wishes; Promises To Continue Working

On September 29, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her social media handle and extended gratitude to all who sent heartwarming greetings on the occasion of her 91st birthday. While writing a thank you note, the playback singer asserted that she felt blessed by receiving greetings and love from her fans. Before signing off, she also assured that if her fans and admirers keep pouring in the same love and blessings, then she believes that she will be able to do more work. Scroll down to take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's recent tweet.

Namaskar. Mere janamdiwas par aap sab ki shubhkaamanayein, pyar aur aashirwad paakar main dhanya hogayi. Aisahi pyar aur aashirwad milte rahein to main aur kaam karne ke yogya ho jaaungi aisa mujhe vishwas hai. Dhanyawad — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 29, 2020

READ | Usha Mangeshkar Gets Lata Mangeshkar Award On Sister's 91st Birthday

Within a couple of hours, the Bharat Ratna receiver's tweet managed to bag more than 17K likes on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, hundreds of Twitter users re-shared and commented on the tweet. On the other side, a user wrote birthday wishes for the legendary singer, which read, "Happy birthday @mangeshkarlata ji. May you live a long and healthy life and your legacy remain till eternity. Thanks for the love and comfort that is your music!". A section of fans wished her a healthy and long life.

READ | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Greets Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birthday

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar has sung songs in more than 36 languages. She took to singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942. She got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. Mangeshkar has received several awards for her contribution to the music industry. Some of her best songs include Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Bheegi Bheedi Raaton Mein, Rangeela Re, Tune O Rangeele, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Jiya Jale.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Rare Photo With Dilip Kumar Is Unmissable

Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others, wrote heartfelt birthday wishes to her on social media. On the other side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to her and said that he prays for 'Lata Didi' and wishes a long and healthy life for her. PM Modi also stated that he considered himself fortunate as he cherished the bond he shared with the veteran singer.

WATCH | Lata Mangeshkar's B'day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art To Legendary Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.