Lata Mangeshkar's B'day: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art To Legendary Singer | WATCH

On veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s 91st birthday, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee to wish her on her birthday. Pattnaik sculpted an image of Mangeshkar at Puri beach, and in his trademark style wished the legendary singer with his beautiful handmade sculpture. Along with the sculpture, he made a gramophone with a disc that read, “Happy Birthday Lata Didi.” While captioning the post, he offered his greetings to the crooner on the joyous occasion.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art for Lata Mangeshkar

He captioned the post on Twiter and wrote, “Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna, Lata Mangeshkar Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.” Apart from the sand artist, the iconic singer also received birthday wishes from her family members. Her older sister Asha Bhosle sent her heartfelt wishes to singer Lata Mangeshkar with a special birthday post on social media. Sharing a throwback picture from their childhood days, Asha Bhosle's other sisters were also seen in the picture with her. Asha Bhosle posted this picture on Twitter and wished her elder sister who turned 91 years old today.

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/iHIfLSzJBG — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 28, 2020

Asha Bhosle, who is younger to Lata Mangeshkar fondly calls her 'tai', which means elder sister in Marathi. Lata Mangeshkar who turned 91 today shared an unseen picture from their childhood days. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar was seen seated in a saree on the left side of the picture. Asha Bhosle and 'Meena Tai' was also seen in the picture standing next to her. Lata Mangeshkar is a popular artist from Bollywood who has crooned thousands of songs for the film fraternity which will always stay fresh in the hearts of her fans. She is known to be the most respected playback singer in India and has sung songs in more than 36 languages. Lata Mangeshkar has received several awards for her contribution to the music industry. Some of Lata Mangeshkar’s best songs include Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Bheegi Bheedi Raaton Mein, Rangeela Re, Tune O Rangeele, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh and Jiya Jale.

