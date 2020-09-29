Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Rare Photo With Dilip Kumar Is Unmissable

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar celebrated her birthday yesterday, September 29. Here is a throwback picture of the singer with Dilip Kumar celebrating Rakshabandhan. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar is seen tying rakhi to Dilip Kumar as the duo looks at each other flashing a wide smile. Both Lata Mangeshkar and Dilip Kumar look unrecognisable in the picture.

Lata Mangeshkar is seen wearing a beautiful white saree with a red bindi and a braided ponytail while Dilip Kumar is spotted wearing a checkered print shirt and trousers. Fans in huge numbers appreciated the picture with several heart emoticons. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s photo with Dilip Kumar.

Unseen pics of Lata Mangeshkar

Here are a few throwback pictures of the veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar. The first picture takes us back to the childhood days of Lata Mangeshkar. The singer is seen sitting with a serious expression. She is seen donning a buttoned-down outfit with two ponytails. In the second monochrome picture, young Lata Mangeshkar is spotted wearing a saree with braided hair and a bindi as she posed for the camera with a faded smile. Fans in huge numbers appreciated Lata Mangeshkar’s picture and also showered love with birthday wishes for her. Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar’s unseen photos.

“There may not be a moment when someone, somewhere, is not listening to a song by Lata Mangeshkar.”



Born in Indore she worked as a child actor, before recording her 1st song for a Marathi film in 1942.



Happy Birthday #LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/XT3qeIIIVF — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) September 28, 2020

About Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar made an entry to Bollywood in 1945 with the Noor Jehan-starrer Badi Maa. In a career span of more than seven decades, Mangeshkar has lent her voice for more than a thousand songs. She last sang a song for the Neil Nithin Mukesh-starrer Jail (2009). The singer rose to prominence with songs like Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Kanchi Re Kanchi, Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya, among others.

Lata Mangeshkar has been quite active on social media platforms like Twitter and shares all her life updates on the micro-blogging platform. She is often seen appreciating young singers and also giving tribute to several singers and actors through her social media. In the recent past, Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated the legacy of Yash Chopra with the song Chandni.

