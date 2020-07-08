Legal Trouble For Makers Of Movie 'Sadak 2'; Hearing On September 8

A complaint has been filed in a Maharajganj court against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, and actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community through a poster of their movie Sadak 2. The complaint has been filed by advocate Vinay Pandey over the placement of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the film's poster.

The complaint has been lodged under IPC Sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Judicial Magistrate Saurabh Pandey has fixed September 8 as the date of hearing in the case. In his complaint, Pandey said in the film poster, the Mount Kailash has been shown below the names of the movie, director, producer and actor.

This is disgusting as their names and the film's name have got more importance than the pious mountain, the advocate said in the complaint, claiming that it hurt the feelings of the Hindu community.

The poster for Sadak 2 was released during a press conference recently. Alia had read out a note written by Mahesh which stated the reason for including Mount Kailash in the poster. The note read that Mount Kailash is an ageless mountain that has footprints of Gods and sages. The mountain is an abode for Lord Shiva, who is the God of gods, thus the poster did not require any other actor in the poster, according to him.

Nepometer app ranks 'Sadak 2', Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood's ruthlessness & more

About Sadak 2

The much-anticipated film directed by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt will be heading for a digital release. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on July 10.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 film starring Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

Alia Bhatt and makers of 'Sadak 2' face legal charges over 'hurting Hindu sentiments'

"Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter, and comfort in Kailash. Kailash is a place where all search ends. The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love," Bhatt wrote while sharing the poster.

A love story that began 29 yrs ago now journeys towards a new horizon. Sadak2 - The road to love ❤️

Here’s presenting our FIRST TEASER POSTER🌞💃🏻

First day First show, from the comfort of your homes! Watch #Sadak2 on @DisneyPlusHSVIP with #DisneyPlusHotstarVIPMultiplex pic.twitter.com/CxJ3aq3xEq — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 29, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.