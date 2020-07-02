Nepometer App Ranks 'Sadak 2', Kangana Ranaut On Bollywood's Ruthlessness & More

Today, on July 02, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput's family developed a new app called 'Nepometer'. Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi announced his new production venture. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

What Is Nepometer? Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Develops App, 'Sadak 2' Ranks On Top

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's family recently came up with a new app titled Nepometer. The app apparently detects nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. In fact, the app can also rate movies based on their nepotism meter. According to the Nepometer, Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 ranks the highest for nepotism.

Vivek Oberoi Announces New Production Venture; Fans Trend #Rosie On Social Media

Actor/filmmaker Vivek Oberoi recently announced his first production venture, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. Now, just a few days later, he also announced the production of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. #Rosie is now trending on social media thanks to Vivek Oberoi's fans.

I am very interested Rosie is here to make that change. Get set people and be ready to hide under your blanket. #Rosie pic.twitter.com/BOHUcJnzij — Pihu Sharma (@PihuSha62100780) July 2, 2020

Very good horror film #Rosie which will feed the hearts of people pic.twitter.com/tKq2GBhJUr — Vikash Singh Tomar Rajput🇮🇳 (@Vikash_Rajput_1) July 2, 2020

Thanks @vivekoberoi For opening the new world of horror stories #Rosie pic.twitter.com/eg5zUu64YY — prakash Mehra (@prakash24308092) July 2, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Cake; Says #PakoMatPakao

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently baked her first Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Cake. She jokingly added that she could have that entire slice of cake because it was healthy. Moreover, the cake was also gluten-free, grain-free and refined sugar-free. She added that it was hard to believe that Pumpkin Chocolate Cake could turn out to be so good.

Kangana Ranaut Calls Bollywood A 'ruthless Place' As Sushant's YRF Contract Is Revealed

Since successful filmmakers like Karan Johar & Aaditya Chopra hv stopped directing films & managing talent agencies, Industry hs become a ruthless dirty place,they only promote their own & kill other upcoming talents & the ones who oppose their contracts r destroyed systematicaly https://t.co/ubCDQ9ojgz — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 1, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) was recently released online by various portals. After the release of the contract, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to slam Bollywood, saying that the industry has become a ruthless and dirty place. She claimed that the people in Bollywood only promoted their own and killed other upcoming talents. Finally, the actor stated that those who opposed their contracts were destroyed systematically.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Chose 'Refugee' Over 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

In a recent interview with a film critic, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed why she chose Refugee over Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Kareena revealed that Refugee was perfect for her because she got an opportunity to get slightly non-commercial. She added that she felt the movie was more suited for her at that time so she did it.

