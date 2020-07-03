Alia Bhatt And Makers Of 'Sadak 2' Face Legal Charges Over 'hurting Hindu Sentiments'

A complaint was filed against Alia Bhatt along with Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, who have been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments through the poster for Sadak 2 which was recently released. The complaint has been reportedly lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, who is a resident of Sikandarpur through his advocate. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar has fixed July 08, 2020, as the next date of hearing in the case.

Case against Alia, Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt

The complaint has been reportedly lodged under IPC section 295A and 120B which represent 'deliberately outraging religious feelings' and 'Criminal conspiracy'. The complaint has been taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the film. Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1990s smash hit film Sadak. The Sadak 2 team has reportedly not responded to the same yet.

The poster of Sadak 2 was recently released on social media by Alia Bhatt which was excessively trolled by netizens. Alia Bhatt ultimately switched off the comments on her Twitter when she shared the new poster. Sadak 2 has been helmed by Mahesh Bhatt who returns to the director's chair after over two decades. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt along with Alia Bhatt. This will be the first time Alia will be working in her father's film.

The poster for Sadak 2 was released during a press conference recently. Alia had read out a note written by Mahesh which stated the reason for including Mount Kailash in the poster. The note read that Mount Kailash is an ageless mountain that has footprints of Gods and sages. The mountain is an abode for Lord Shiva, who is the God of gods, thus the poster did not require any other actor in the poster, according to him.

The note further read that since the beginning of time, humanity has found its shelter in Kailash and it is the place where all searches end. Sadak 2 is a 'road to love' according to the director. The note concluded stating that the film will take the viewers on the mother of all love pilgrimages.

