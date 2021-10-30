Legendary Singer Hariharan Composes Music For First Indo-Polish Venture 'No Means No'

Films produced abroad have made waves in India over the years, and Indian films too have entertained global audiences since years. Now, in one of the first instances, India producers are collaborating with makers abroad for a new film. Titled No Means No, the collaboration between makers from India and Poland, is being known as the first 'Indo Polish' venture.

The movie stars Dhruv Verma in the lead and has been helmed by Vikash Verma. The film has got some veterans on board and one of them has been legendary singer Hariharan. The veteran has scored the music of the venture, while collaborating with his sons Akshay and Karan.

Hariharan scores music for Indo-Polish film No Means No

Hariharan has composed music from the film along with his son Akshay Hariharan and enjoyed working on this project.

In a statement, he said, "No means No is an international Polish Indian Film, directed by Vikash Verma which stars Dhruv Verma in a lead role. Incidentally, me and my son Akshay Hariharan have done music for the movie." "It was a very interesting project with lot of fusion music and electronic background score made by Akshay. We loved working in this project," he added.

Shreya Ghoshal too is one of the singers on the album. Arvinder Singh has also lent his voice to the movie.

Hariharan has taken intense efforts to give a distinct European feel to the album. He did so by making a liberal use of cellos and pianos to bring in the required flavour. Moreover, he got on board musicians from Germany, Belarus and other parts of Europe to give the background scores.

Akshay Hariharan is the music producer of the film, while Karan Hariharan is one of the singers on the album. The former too had a good time composing the European music, and also being trained by his father.

"No Means No is one of the most anticipated film directed by Vikash Verma, staring Dhruv Verma and a host of great actors. I'm very privilege to be the music producer and composer of this movie," he said in a statement. "It's been a great experience as a lot of hard work has gone through and lot of guidance by Hari Ji was given to me. It's basically a fusion of Indian, European, Electronic and all kinds of different genres of music. Hopefully we have done justice to it," Akshay added.

Among other veterans to be a part of the film is actor Gulshan Grover. The shooting of the movie had been held in Poland in -30 degree celcius.