Leonardo DiCaprio's Long Dating History; From Naomi Campbell To Demi Moore

Bollywood News

Leonardo Di Caprio is one of the most acclaimed, popular actors in Hollywood. Read on to know more details about his long dating history.

leonardo di caprio

With his phenomenal performances in several movies, Leonardo DiCaprio is now widely considered to be one of the most revered actors in Hollywood. Leo has been in the acting game for a long time now and he has had the opportunity to work with acclaimed filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. His recent film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was also critically acclaimed.

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Isolating Together Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak?

Apparently, the actor has had a long dating history. The Oscar winner’s bachelor persona is quite popular. With all that said now, read on to know more about Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history:

Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio's Blockbuster Movies That Were Based On Books

Demi Moore

Demi Moore is an American actress. Dicaprio and Moore were spotted together in 1997. Moore was also linked with Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is a popular English model and actress. Leo was linked with Naomi Campbell in the mid-nineties. Apparently, the pair enjoyed a brief fling. 

Bar Rafaeli

Apparently, Leo has dated several Victoria’s Secret models, from Bar Rafeli to Giselle Bunchen. They met at a party in Las Vegas and had an on and off relationship that ended in May 2011. Both were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder game in April 2010. In 2010, both were seen getting cozy at the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala during Berlin International Film Festival. 

Giselle Bundchen

Leonardo has been in some high-profile relationships, one of which was with Brazillian supermodel Giselle Bundchen. The actor also took her to the Oscars. The 38-year-old supermodel was in a relationship with DiCaprio for five years. 

Camila Morrone

Leo dated Camila Morrone, a model who is of American-Argentinian descent. The two also attended the UEFA Champions League, where she was spotted adjusting Dicaprio’s collar. She also responded to the criticism over the age gap between her and Leo saying that people are so mean and full of anger and that they do not know anything about their relationship.

Rihanna

After Leo and Rihanna were spotted attending several parties together, a rumour broke out that the two were dating. But now, after his split with Kelly Rohrbach, the two were reportedly seen hanging out in Paris. There are not many details available regarding their relationship.

 

 

