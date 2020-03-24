Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Isolating Together Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak?

If media reports are to believed, Leonardo DiCaprio is quarantining along with his ladylove Camila Morrone in his Los Angeles home. According to media sources, the couple is always together even amidst this Coronavirus outbreak but are maintaining their privacy. Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are touted to be a couple who do not believe in flaunting their relationship on social media.

'Relationship going quite strong'

However, according to media sources, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's love boat has been sailing quite strong. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone usually keep their relationship under wraps from the media glare but the couple recently made an appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. Camila Morrone also was seen walking the red carpet at the Oscars alone but she reportedly spent some time with Leonardo DiCaprio's family before taking a seat with him at the front row during the event.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone also attended the Golden Globes together

According to media reports, Camila Morrone is also close to Leonardo DiCaprio's parents George DiCaprio and Peggy Ann Farrar. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone also attended the Golden Globes event together which took place on January 5, 2020. Camila reportedly shared an adorable PDA moment with Leonardo DiCaprio after the latter, along with his co-stars, won big in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category.

Reportedly, despite the age gap, Camila is undeterred by the opinion of others regarding her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Camila had recently revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that Hollywood has had relationships with huge age gaps. She further added that according to her, people should be allowed to date whoever they wish to date.

The couple started dating in the year 2017, and since then, they have been going quite strong. Reportedly, the couple is very much smitten with each other and engagement could be on the cards soon. Leonardo was earlier in relationships with Bar Rafeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn, Gisele Bundchen, and Erin Heatherton.

