Leonardo DiCaprio's Blockbuster Movies That Were Based On Books

Leonardo DiCaprio rose to stardom in his teens back in the 1990s. He made it to the Hollywood A-list with blockbuster films like Titanic. Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. Over the years, he has been a part of many memorable films like Inception, Blood Diamond, Shutter Island, etc. Here is a list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s films that are based on books.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby released in 2013 and it was based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel of the same name. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character Jay Gatsby. The film had a great visual appeal and Leonardo was praised for his portrayal of Jay Gatsby by the audience as well as critics. The Great Gatsby is one of the many movies of the actor that are still remembered for his stellar performance.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street is a memoir by a famous former stockbroker and trader Jordan Belfort. It was later adapted into a film of the same name. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the lead character of Jordan Belfort. The film was a biographical black comedy crime film.

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is originally a book that is based on early life exploits of a former con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. The con artist, reportedly cashed in $2.5 million while he impersonated being a pilot. The book was later adapted into a film of the same name by director Steven Spielberg. The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist and Tom Hanks as an FBI agent chasing him.

Shutter Island

The film is one of the mind-bending films by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film released in 2010 and is a neo-noir psychological thriller that is directed by Martin Scorsese. The film is based on Dennis Lehane's 2003 novel of the same name. The film received positive reviews from critics and was also a box office success.

