'It's Only Fair...': Genelia D'Souza On Vidyut Being Snubbed At Big OTT-announcement

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the release calendar of Bollywood with producers looking at streaming platforms as an alternative. On Monday, Disney+ Hotstar announced premieres of 7 of the most-awaited movies of 2020. The virtual announcement event included Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ajay Devgn.

The OTT platform 'didn't invite or intimate' actors Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal for the event which left the actors disappointed. Jammwal took to his Twitter handle and wrote, 'Long road ahead, the cycle continues'.

Reacting to this, actor Genelia D'Souza wrote, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated.But then, sometimes even life is not fair. keep walking my friend. More power to you." [sic]

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Bro ... you are super talented ... frm day one ... and will look forward to your work . Keep marching forward 🤗 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 29, 2020

Disney+ Hotstar will premiere Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others.

