'No Tweet For Sushant?', A Fan Asks Vidyut Jammwal; Actor Replies

While many mourned and expressed condolences on Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide, a few actors chose not to post anything on social media. Vidyut Jammwal, for instance, didn't share anything on his Twitter handle after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

This triggered a fan to ask, "Hey Vidyut, why no tweet for Sushant". Responding to him, Sushant wrote, "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets, so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- I do it quietly." [sic] Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, his post-mortem report confirmed, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The Chhichhore star’s last rites were held at a Vile Parle Crematorium on Monday. Apart from grief and shock over his death, there have been controversies over industry bigwigs allegedly ‘boycotting’ him, the nepotism debate, and the demand for a probe from fans, relatives, and politicians.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi is yet to be released.

