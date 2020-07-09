'Life Is Seri-real': Sanjana Sanghi Shares Unseen 'Dil Bechara' Moments Featuring Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen memories from 'Dil Bechara' sets as they completed two years since they began shooting for the film. Remembering her co-star, Sanghi wrote, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur." [sic]

Director Mukesh Chhabra also wrote, "9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya." [sic]

About 'Dil Bechara'

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

'Dil Bechara' will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film.

