Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movies That Won Him Awards And Recognition

Lijo Jose Pellissery is a popular director who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry. He started his directorial career with Indrajith Sukumaran's Nayakan. In a career spanning less than a decade, Pellissery has managed to impress the movie-goers with his unique style of filmmaking. Reportedly, his 2017 hit Angamaly Diaries established him as a force to reckon and made him a popular name outside Kerala. With a total of seven movies, Lijo has received critical acclaim and many awards.

Movies of Lijo Jose Pellissery, that won him recognition and award

Ee. Ma. Yau. (2018)

Awards Received: 'Best Director' at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards, 'Best Director' at the 49th International Film Festival of India, 'Best Director' at the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Ee. Ma. Yau., starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan in the lead is a hilarious satire on death. The movie, released in 2018, was reportedly the darling of the Film Festivals. The satire won Lijo Jose Pellisery his first Kerala State Film Award. He won the 'Best Director' award at the 48th Kerala State Film Awards for Ee. Ma. Yau. Other than 48th Kerala State Awards, Lijo also won the Best Director Award at the 49th International Film Festival of India and the International Film Festival of Kerala.



Jallikattu (2019)

Award Received: 'Best Director' at the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Jallikattu, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Anthony Varghese and Santhy Balachandran in the lead is reportedly adapted from S Hareesh’s short story Maoist. Jallikattu narrates the tale of a village that is attacked by a buffalo, who gives the villagers a tough time. Released in October 2019, the movie was appreciated for its intriguing storyline and its raw filmmaking style. The social-drama helped Lijo Jose Pellissery win the 'Best Director' Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's upcoming movie

After the stupendous success of Jallikattu, Lijo is reportedly busy shooting his next film. According to media reports, the movie will bring back the Porinju Mariyam Jose pair, Chemban Vinod Jose and Joju George, back on screen. Reportedly, Lijo Jose Pellissery and his team are currently shooting in Idukki, Kerala, for the same.

