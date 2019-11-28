IFFI 2019 Concludes In Style, Jallikattu, Usha Jadhav, Aravind Swamy, Ilayaraaja Honoured

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019 concluded in grand style in Goa after bringing the notable names of the film industry over a course of a week. After the honour to Rajinikanth and other awards made headlines at the film festival, the main awards were handed out on the final day. Seu Jorge and Usha Jadhav won the Best Actor trophies while movies like Jallikattu, Hellaro, Particles, Balloon were honoured as well.

Here are the winners

The Golden Peacock Award for the Best Film was bagged by Particles that has been directed by Blaise Harrison.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery took home the Best Director Award for the Malayalam film Jallikattu.

The Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor went to Seu Jorge for the movie Marighella. Narcos star Wagner Moura, who has directed the movie, collected the award on Jorge’s behalf. The Silver Peacock Award for Best Actor (Female) went to Usha Jadhav for the movie Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005. Rakul Preet Singh was among the presenters of the award.

Pema Tseden received the Best Jury Award for the movie Balloon. The movie Hellaro by Abhishek Shah received a Special Mention. The award was presented by Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and other celebs like Ravi Kishan.

Monsters by Marius Otleanu and Abou Leila by Amin Sidi-Boumédiène were adjudged the Best Debut Film by a Director.

Prem Chopra, Ilaiyaraaja, Manju Borah, Aravind Swamy and Haobam Paban Kumar and Birju Maharaj were also honoured at the event.

The IFFI was also honoured with a special ICFT-UNESCO Fellini Medal on completing the milestone of 50 years. The officials of the film festival were handed out the medal by the Director of the International Council for Film Television & Audio-Visual Communication(ICFT), Georges Dupont.

Some of the other awards at the event was Rwanda directed by Riccardo Salvetti winning the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s Bahattar Hoorain won the ICFT UNESCO Special Mention.

Some of the other highlights of the event was a performance of the Colonial Cousins, Hariharan and Leslie Lewis. Rohit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Nithya Menen and many other stars also graced the occasion.

