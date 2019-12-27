Snoop Dogg Posts Another ANGRY Rant After Lakers Lose To LA Rivals Clippers; Watch

Los Angeles Lakers lost to their city rivals Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this seasons. Amidst a four-game losing streak, the Lakers supporters are quite frustrated with their side's sudden drop in form. Diehard Lakers fan, Snoop Dogg ranted after Lakers lost to the Clippers on Christmas night (December 26 IST) claiming Lakers' poor show apparently ruined his Christmas. He continued his rant the other day with another short video he posted on social media.

NBA: Lakers vs Clippers highlights

Kawhi Leonard starred for the Clippers with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Meanwhile, Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 47 points, albeit in a losing cause. With the loss, they have now lost to the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers in back-to-back games to fall to 24-7 (win-loss) in the Western Conference.

Snoop Dogg rant 1.0

Snoop Dogg went all out criticising the Lakers after their 111-106 in the hands of the Clippers. Snoop Dogg avoided name-dropping any player but he was particularly critical of his side's failure to hold down to the lead. While it felt like the Grammy Award winner said pretty much everything, he took to social media the next day with another rant aimed towards the Lakers.

Snoop Dogg rant 2.0

Snoop Dogg called out the Lakers bench for repeatedly failing to provide the necessary support to the starters. The LA-native apparently takes his rivalry with the Clippers quite seriously after going all out on the Lakers for two days in a row.

'Idon't give a f*ck about losing to anybody but the Clippers' - Snoop Dogg

The tough run for the Lakers is sure not ending anytime soon as they will be gearing up for back-to-back games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks to finish 2019.

