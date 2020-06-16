Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend Denise Bidot Confirms Their Relationship On Instagram

Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend model Denise Bidot surprised fans when she confirmed her relationship with the former on her social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram handle, Denise Bidot shared a heartwarming picture, which features her and the singer sharing a kiss and hugging each other. Take a look at the post shared:

In the photo booth style portraits, Denise is seen in a blue shimmering top while Lil Wayne donned a humble white collared-shirt With the picture shared, Denise Bidot wrote: “Somewhere between all the madness, something special happened, US”. Lil Wayne's relationship confirmation comes after the singer was previously linked with model La'tecia Thomas. The then couple gave fans gossip fodder when La'tecia Thomas flaunted a diamond ring on her engagement finger. However, the couple reportedly called it quits in May after having dated for the majority of 2019.

Lil Wayne recently made it to the news, when the singer was slammed by the critics for backing the 'white cops' of the US amid the protests in the US. However, the rapper doubled his support for the cops when he explained how he was saved by a white cop when he was a kid and why he thinks good of them, in an interview. Speaking about the same, Lil Wayne mentioned that he had shot himself when he was 12 and a 'white cop' came to his rescue and saved his life. Adding to the same, Lil mentioned that a bunch of black cops 'jumped over' him when they saw Wayne at that door, laying on the floor with a hole in his chest. Furthermore, Wayne recalled how the 'white officer' didn't wait for the ambulance but took him to the hospital in his car.

Lil Wayne's work

Regarded as one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation, Wayne's career began in 1996, when he joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label at the age of 13. However, the rapper ended his long-tenured deal with the company in June 2018. The singer reached higher popularity with his fourth album Tha Carter, as well as with his appearance on the song Soldier with Destiny's Child that same year with Beyonce and Kelly Rowland.

