Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Lil Wayne Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Kobe Bryant At NBA All Star

NBA All-Star Game was held on February 16, 2020. It was not only packed with entertainment for the fans of basketball, but also for the music enthusiasts, as music artists like Chance the Rapper, DJ Khalid, Quavo, and Lil Wayne were seen having a gala time with the audience. The event took place in Chicago city. Read on to know about what happened during the half-time of the NBA game event here:

READ | Robert Pattinson Talks About His Most Common Movie Trope, And It's Quite Hilarious

Music artists rocked the NBA All-Star’s half-time

Several celebrities of the music industry paid their visit to the NBA All-Star event. They rocked the stage as the sports teams took rest, during the half time. Chance the Rapper took the lead and started things off with No Problems. Lil Wayne eventually joined the show to sing his part of the verse. Hot Shower was the next song to be heard by the fans. DJ Khaled and Quavo then came on the stage to sing I’m The One. I Was A Rock was next to be heard and had several images of the late Kobe Bryant on the screen.

READ | Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Released; Here's How Fans Reacted To The Singer's New Album

Kobe Bryant was honoured at the game event, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, by musicians, sportsmen, and the audience alike. He had passed away just three weeks before the game event, and the captains of this year’s teams, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, paid their tributes to the late sports player in their own ways. Here is the video of the half-time performance.

READ | Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Is All About His Love For Wife And Muse Hailey

.@chancetherapper pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant during his #NBAAllStar halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/L0HX2hsWi8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Antetokounmpo’s team was seen wearing a jersey with the number 24 on them all, as it was the official number of Kobe Bryant. The two teams also paid their respects to the other seven victims who died in the crash, by wearing nine stars on their jerseys. Jennifer Hudson was also seen on-stage, giving a heartfelt tribute, while Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts were seen singing American national anthem and the Canadian national anthem, respectively.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Wife Tahira Kashyap's Reaction On Him Kissing A Man; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.