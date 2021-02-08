Lisa Haydon Announces Her Third Pregnancy, Elder Son Zack Reveals It's 'a Baby Sister'

Actor Lisa Haydon on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share happy news — she is pregnant with the third child. Baby No three is all set to arrive in June. Lisa's elder son Zack entered the video with her and the two in the most adorable way revealed the good news.

"So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately. So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?...," Lisa says. "A baby sister," responds Zack.

Though Lisa didn't show her baby bump in the video, congratulatory messages started pouring in within a few seconds. "Sooo happy for you guys Lisa", "Princess is on her way", "We love it how you take care of your body even after 2 pregnancies and now 1 more ", were some of the comments.

Lisa Haydon's Family

Lisa Haydon's husband Dino Lalvani is a British businessman and CEO of Binatone & the Hubble Connected IoT platform. The couple got married at a destination wedding in Phuket, Thailand, in the presence of close friends and family in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child named Zack in the year 2017. She gave birth to her second child, Leo in 2020. Haydon is a family oriented person and often shares her family moments with her Instagram followers.

