Lisa Haydon Pens Down Love-filled Message On Spending 18 Months With Husband In Lockdown

Houseful 3 actor Lisa Haydon who is an avid social media user often shares photos from her personal and professional life on Instagram. Recently she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for her husband about the endurance of time while they were together during the lockdown. As the couple spends a lot of their time away from each other because of their work commitments, Lisa called travel bans in pandemic a 'blessing in disguise' as they got to spend time with each other.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon Begins Countdown For Her Son Leo's First Birthday; Check Out Post

Lisa Haydon's Husband

In the Instagram post, Lisa Haydon is seen with her husband on a boat enjoying the sunset. In the caption, she penned down a loving message for her husband as they spent 18 months together. She talked about how they both have to spend time away from each other because of their work and they had to fly to different places to meet up. She called the travel bans during the pandemic a ‘blessing in disguise’ as they gained the luxury of time to build rituals and routines together. She mentioned a number of activities they did together including morning workouts, work, school runs, movie nights, dinners at home with friends, taco night, sushi night, and Pizza nights, Saturday morning breakfast, Sunday afternoon family hike, kids football on Wednesdays, tennis on Thursdays. She expressed the last 18 months with him brought them a gift of time. She ended the piece by saying “This year I’m gifting him a watch so that we both remember the luxury of time.” Check out the Instagram post & comments on Lisa Haydon’s profile-

Also Read: Lisa Haydon Loves Surfing And These Recent Instagram Stories Are Proof; Check Them Out

Lisa Haydon's Family

Lisa Haydon's husband Dino Lalvani is a British businessman and CEO of Binatone & the Hubble Connected IoT platform. The couple got married at a destination wedding in Phuket, Thailand, in the presence of close friends and family in October 2016. The couple welcomed their first child named Zack in the year 2017. She gave birth to her second child, Leo in 2020. Haydon is a family oriented person and often shares her family moments with her Instagram followers. Check out Lisa Haydon's family photo from Christmas-

Also Read: Lisa Haydon’s Aesthetic ‘beach Baby’ Post Makes Celebs Say 'wow'; See Pic

Lisa Haydon's Photos

For anyone who has followed Lisa Haydon for a long time knows that she absolutely adores her sons. She has shared numerous photos with her first-born in several photoshoots and candid moments and she has continued to do the same with her second child Leo. About a week ago she shared a picture of Leo's birthday as he turned one. She wrote in the caption "Our natural-born leader, already living up to your name my baby lion heart." Check out the post on Lisa Haydon's Instagram-

Promo Image Credit: Lisa Haydon's Instagram

Also Read: Lisa Haydon Is Feeling 'pretty Serious About Holiday Hair' As She Shares A Throwback Clip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.