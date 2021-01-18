Lisa Haydon Begins Countdown For Her Son Leo's First Birthday; Check Out Post

Lisa Haydon married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child named Zack in the year 2017. She gave birth to her second child, Leo in 2020. Lisa Haydon's son is about to turn one in the upcoming week. Lisa recently took to Instagram to share a cute picture with Leo.

Lisa Haydon's Instagram post -

She shared a picture in which she can be seen with Leo. They can be seen beside the beach. She was seen with a cap in full sleeves white t-shirt and tiger printed pants, carrying Leo in a baby carrier. She captioned her post saying that babywearing was the cosiest before he would get too big. The actor further mentioned that Leo will be turning 1 in a week. Fans showered love on her post in no time.

Earlier, Lisa shared another similar post in which she can be seen with Leo in a baby carrier. She was seen in a white short dress and tied a half-bun. She wore a mask that was matching to the baby carrier. She captioned her post saying that she loved a good carrier as it improved the quality of time spent in running errands and getting other stuff done. She also questioned if not wearing a mask was the new naked.

Lisa Haydon's family picture -

Lisa Haydon often shares pictures with her family on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a picture with her hubby and their two adorable kids. They were seen celebrating Christmas and having a gala time. Lisa and Leo were seen wearing twinning outfits. The four of them wore red and blue shades. She captioned her post saying that they missed the rest of the family but were so grateful for friends that made their Christmas fun and cosy.

She also mentioned that she had about 300 imperfect photos of Christmas. She said that they tried very hard but that was the best they managed. She joked saying Zack was crying to stay still while Leo was chewing on whatever wrappings he could find. She concluded by saying that they were not perfect, but they were happy. Fans commented on her post in large numbers.

