Lisa Haydon Enjoys Hong Kong Sunset With Family; Shares Stunning Pictures

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon on Friday was spotted enjoying with her son in Hong Kong. The actor-model in a series of Instagram stories shared pictures of the beautiful sunset and later having fun in the cool blue waters.

In a video story where Lisa is seen walking inside the ocean, she wrote, “I know I post a lot of Hong Kong love but this city never fails to amaze..when I first moved here I had the impression it was nuclear, transient, soulless.. how WRONG I was. A city of so many stunning contradictions...High rises against mountains, yacht life in fishing villages, Chinese but British..whatever the future holds for the city, it will always have my <3”

Haydon in her Instagram post spoke how she is spending her time amid Coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong. She said, “The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way.”

